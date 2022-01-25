Swiss National Bank Acquires 85,500 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of ImmunityBio worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 143,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

