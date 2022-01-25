Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Ellington Financial worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $979.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

