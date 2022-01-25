Swiss National Bank Buys 13,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 564,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $812.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

