Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $714.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

