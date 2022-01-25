Swiss National Bank Has $2 Million Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,458,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,439,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.