Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,700 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Tattooed Chef worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

