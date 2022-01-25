Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.97 ($139.73).

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €4.75 ($5.40) on Tuesday, hitting €108.55 ($123.35). The stock had a trading volume of 511,237 shares. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a one year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €122.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

