Synchrony Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

