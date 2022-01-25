Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises about 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.18% of Synchrony Financial worth $583,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. 81,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

