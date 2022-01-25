Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00011602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $491.09 million and $61.60 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

SNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.