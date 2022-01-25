Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

