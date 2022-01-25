Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.52

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 49453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

