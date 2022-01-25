T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $904,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.69 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.