TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.13 ($30.82).

ETR TEG traded down €0.84 ($0.95) on Tuesday, hitting €22.26 ($25.30). 378,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.61 and its 200 day moving average is €26.34. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

