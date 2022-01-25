Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s 5th Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,189,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 212,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,492. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.