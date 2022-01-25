Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,758,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

