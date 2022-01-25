Tapmydata 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $810,864.77 and $30.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00243700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006440 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

