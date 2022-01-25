Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.08. 72,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.