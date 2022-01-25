Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Target by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,377,000 after acquiring an additional 268,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.