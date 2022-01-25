Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $46.06

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,196,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.