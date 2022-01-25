TD Securities Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$63.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

