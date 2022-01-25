TD Securities Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$63.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

