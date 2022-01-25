TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

