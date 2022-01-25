Team Heretics Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $243,949.48 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $243,949.48 and approximately $61,045.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

