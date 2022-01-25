Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Down 2%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)’s share price was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $478.08 and last traded at $478.08. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCHBF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.47.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

