TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 6.4%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 608,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,914,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 100.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

