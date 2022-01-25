Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 3.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. 48,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

