Telcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.51 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $379.66 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,039,673,943 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

