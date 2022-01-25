Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 613,235 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
