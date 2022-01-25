Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $13,803.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00183395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00378129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00069272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

