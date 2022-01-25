Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

