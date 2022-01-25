Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

