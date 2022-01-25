TENT Price Tops $0.0133 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $514,439.53 and approximately $76,516.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00095723 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

