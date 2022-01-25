Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. 2,198,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

