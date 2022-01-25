Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AGC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. AGC pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AGC and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGC 9.03% 11.01% 5.62% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AGC and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 3 2 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGC and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGC $13.24 billion 0.76 $386.94 million $1.24 7.10 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Summary

AGC beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products. The Chemicals segment deals with chlor-alkali and urethane products, water and oil repellents, solvents, gases, and specialty chemicals. The Ceramics and Other segment includes ceramic products, logistics, and financial services. The company was founded by Toshiya Iwasaki on September 8, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

