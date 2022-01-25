Terracoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,488.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $688,302.06 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,327.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.20 or 0.00780137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00023444 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

