Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

