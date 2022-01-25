Teucrium Wheat Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,830 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 404% compared to the average daily volume of 561 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. 4,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.31.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

