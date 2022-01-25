Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

