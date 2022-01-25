Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. 8,111,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

