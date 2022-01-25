Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $2.01-2.29 EPS.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

