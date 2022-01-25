Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,039.27 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,222.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,299.73. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.