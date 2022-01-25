The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,342,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.87% of Brink’s worth $338,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brink’s by 552.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after buying an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $18,273,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 76.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.