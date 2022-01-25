The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,553 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Coca-Cola worth $488,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 307,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,642,303. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

