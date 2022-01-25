The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Shares Up 36.4%

The Foschini Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) shot up 36.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95.

About The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY)

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

