The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $343.39 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.14 and a 200-day moving average of $392.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

