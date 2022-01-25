The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €51.50 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.94 ($69.25).

BN traded down €1.78 ($2.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.06 ($63.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.17.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

