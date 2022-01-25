The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Greenbrier Companies worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after buying an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

GBX opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

