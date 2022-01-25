The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.41% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $309,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

