The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

