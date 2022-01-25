The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

